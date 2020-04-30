The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nathan M. Chapman, 47, of 1404 Iowa St., No. 1, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of interference with official acts-simple assault and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Chapman assaulted Lt. Brendan Welsh, of the Dubuque Police Department, at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
- Nathanael M. Litka, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of voluntary absence from custody and warrants charging three counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Litka did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 5.