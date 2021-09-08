A local mental health provider and a disabilities care provider are asking for combined support topping $1 million to increase wages and benefits as a way to recruit and retain staff, who have recently left in droves.
Both Hillcrest Family Services and Hills & Dales reported staff vacancy rates of more than 30% during the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. The pictures they painted were ones of despair.
“Our workforce has arrived at such a challenge that all executive leadership have been doing personal care for the last month — 20 hours in addition to our schedule,” said Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher. “It’s dire. The state and other people come to us every single day with referrals, asking for beds.
“At this time, I have one bed open that I can’t fill just because I don’t have the staff to support that person in a safe way. At this point, we’re meeting about 77% of our scheduled hours, when we really need to meet 93% to provide the quality of life that residents need, with outings and activities. We’re in survival mode, just meeting compliance.”
Mescher said Hills & Dales employed 458 people in August 2020. That number was down to 364 on Monday.
Hillcrest is experiencing similar staffing issues at a time when far more people need brain health care due to the effects of the isolation and dread of the pandemic.
“We’re talking turnover rates of 38%. We’re talking open vacancy rates of 27%,” said Hillcrest Chief Operating Officer Francie Tuescher. “In order to address the significant increased needs of our population, we need to have a workforce.”
This is a departure from much more promising plans being made to increase funding and access for mental health in the county, including with a walk-in access hub. Hillcrest has pitched housing and staffing such a hub, but only if officials can find a solution to their workforce woes.
“If we can’t recruit and retain a workforce, we cannot increase access to brain health services,” Tuescher said. “The access hub, if we can’t staff that through recruitment and retention, that does nothing.”
To that end, Hillcrest is asking for $728,500 from Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region, of which Dubuque County is a member. That would go to retention bonuses for current staff, launching a marketing campaign to attract applicants and increased wages. Tuescher said that should work wonders.
“By increasing open position offer acceptance rates by 25%, we can give you 21,450 hours of additional service opportunity in Dubuque County,” she said. “People can get a brain health assessment. They can be seen.”
Hills & Dales asked for $325,000 as a match for the same amount budgeted by the organization’s board of directors for retention stipends, to enhance wages and differentials, and to drop health care premiums.
“That way our existing workforce will remain, and we can attract the workforce we have lost to burnout, fatigue, trauma,” Mescher said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough commiserated but pointed out that workforce is a problem for all providers and in all sectors currently.
“These are not just Hillcrest and Hills & Dales needs,” she said. “I don’t know how we can fix all of these things.”
County Mental Health/Disability Services Director Anne Cameron Williams said this was a special circumstance.
“Workforce development is indeed a systemic issue,” she said. “This situation is about meeting a demand at the moment to allow a valued provider to survive and provide quality care.”
Mescher insisted his organization is unique in many ways, not the least of which is because of the vulnerable population it serves.
“Four of our children residents would most likely have to live in a hospital if not for us,” he said. “If our staffing is not stabilized, we will not be able to take people of that complex nature.”
The pandemic has also been particularly hard on his sector, according to Mescher.
“We’ve been treated much like a nursing home throughout this pandemic, by way of regulations and federal mandates,” he said. “However, the persons on the receiving end of that do not look like your typical nursing home resident. They are persons who are mobile, who have behavioral challenges, who couldn’t understand what was happening. They were children who were isolated. Then, our staff had to step up and support them.”
Mescher said the delta variant’s spread now has exacerbated the staffing problems due to employees having to quarantine because of symptoms or exposure.
Both Hillcrest and Hills & Dales will present before the East-Central Regional Governing Board at its upcoming meeting. Region CEO Mae Hingtgen recently announced that changes in state law have left more money on the table this year. Dubuque County also has $1.2 million in mental health reserves within the region.