MANCHESTER, Iowa — A major hiccup due to the absence of certain federally required grant language in recent bid documents could put the Shelly Park redevelopment project in Manchester in jeopardy.

For more than a year, city staff have worked to secure outside funding to repair the ailing retaining walls and add Americans with Disability Act-compliant sidewalks to meander through one of the city’s biggest attractions.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.