MANCHESTER, Iowa — A major hiccup due to the absence of certain federally required grant language in recent bid documents could put the Shelly Park redevelopment project in Manchester in jeopardy.
For more than a year, city staff have worked to secure outside funding to repair the ailing retaining walls and add Americans with Disability Act-compliant sidewalks to meander through one of the city’s biggest attractions.
To much rejoicing, Manchester was awarded a $342,062 Community Development Block Grant through Iowa Economic Development Authority for the project, which was followed by even more welcome news when bids for the contract came in $47,367 under the architect’s estimate of $328,628.
However, because all the i’s were not dotted and t’s not crossed, that grant money might not be usable given the stringent timeline attached.
According to city documents, East Central Intergovernmental Association staff upon review of the grant discovered federal requirements, like Davis-Bacon wages and bond stipulations, were absent from the bid package.
City Manager Tim Vick explained with project deadlines, like 80% of project expenditures needing to be used by May 29 and 100% doled out by July 23, rebidding the project to include that language will likely produce a new timeline that is difficult to adhere to.
“If we don’t get this done in time, we may lose some, or all, of this grant money,” Vick said.
Aside from starting the bidding process over, which would throw a huge wrench in the preferred timeline, Vick also theorized bids would be coming in higher.
With that in mind, asking the contractor for an addendum is the most viable path forward, and, according to Vick, they are willing to work with the city on this.
For Eastern Iowa Excavating, which submitted the low bid, the issue is whether they meet Davis-Bacon wage requirements.
“The Davis-Bacon and Related Acts require payment of local prevailing wages to construction workers performing work on federally funded construction projects,” states the U.S. Department of Labor.
While Eastern Iowa is sure that’s the case with its own employees, they have to check to ensure their subcontractors are also meeting those standards, which they are currently in the process of doing.
Should Eastern Iowa be able to comply with all of these new developments, Vick said they have relayed they could start work April 1 and potentially be completely finished by May 29.
Given he was only made aware of this issue on Feb. 23, Vick said there are still more conversations to be had with ECIA and IEDA.
But should the IEDA reject this addendum solution and require that the City Council to start back at square one, that could bring this project to a halt.
“If we are told we have to go back out for bids, that’s when the council will have to make a decision,” Vick said.
As of now, the city has engineering and architect fees sunk into the project, but Vick said that given the state of the retaining walls, that money was likely to be expended at some point regardless.
Vick also noted one major, important caveat to this whole situation — while the council has awarded the bid for the contract, it has not met final approval or been signed.
This situation with these new grant stipulations is also not unique to Manchester, as Vick said other communities have opted to return the funds because they were unable to meet the criteria.
As for what happens next, Vick said he should have all of the relevant information tracked down for the council before its next meeting, but he said he still has confidence.
“Talking with the contractor today, I feel better about this,” Vick said.
