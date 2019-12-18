MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The same DNA-mapping technology that prompted the arrest of a Manchester resident last year in a cold-case killing recently led Texas authorities to identify a deceased Maquoketa man as the killer in a 36-year-old case.
The Forth Worth Police Department said it used the technology to identify James F. McNichols as the man who abducted and killed 11-year-old Julie Fuller in 1983. McNichols had been living in Maquoketa for about four months at the time of his death in 2004, according to authorities and his obituary.
Fuller went to take out the trash at the Arlington, Texas, motel where her family was staying on June 27, 1983, when she went missing. The next day, construction workers found her body along the bank of a river in northeast Fort Worth. She had been raped and strangled.
Investigators eventually obtained a DNA profile from Fuller’s sexual assault kit but found no matches in criminal databases, said Fort Worth Homicide Detective Tom O’Brien.
In 2017, the department partnered with Parabon NanoLabs, of Reston, Va., to analyze tens of thousands of genetic variants from the DNA sample to predict genetic ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling and face shape.
The department and company then compared the profiles to genetic genealogy test results uploaded from companies such as 23andMe, FTDNA.com and Ancestry.com. Police gradually created a family tree of the potential killer, contacted family members and obtained DNA samples from McNichols’ children to link him to the crime, O’Brien said.
“We interviewed family members who identified he was living in the same general area and staying in the same area of motels Julie (Fuller) was staying in” at the time of her killing, O’Brien said. “(McNichols) had a criminal history, but nothing rising to the level to obtaining his DNA to put into (the FBI system).”
O’Brien said McNichols’ family has declined to speak with media, and attempts to reach family members Tuesday were unsuccessful.
An obituary for McNichols states he was born in Port Arthur, Texas, and served in the Marines in the Vietnam War. He was a carpenter by trade, worked as a chef in Cedar Rapids and moved to Maquoketa from Denver four months before dying “suddenly” on Jan. 28, 2004.
While happy to close the case, O’Brien said it is not the resolution he wanted.
“I would prefer to have him held responsible for what he did to Julie, but the family was very relieved he died because it kept them from having to relive a lot of this from trial,” he said. “And they got a lot of answers they wanted. He is where he is, and they’re fine with that.”
Police said they used the same lab and DNA mapping technology last year to arrest Jerry Burns, 65, of Manchester. He is accused of killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko nearly 40 years ago in Cedar Rapids.
A partial male DNA profile was developed from blood found on Martinko’s clothes and on the gear shift knob of a vehicle.
Officers eventually were able to use the profile and genealogical information to identify a pool of suspects that included Burns, they said. A covert sample was taken from Burns, linking him to the crime, according to authorities.
His trial is set for Feb. 10.