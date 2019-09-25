DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For Mike Ludwig and his crew, time is of the essence.
In addition to farming his own land southwest of Dyersville, Ludwig chops corn silage for other area farmers. The product eventually is used as feed for dairy and beef cattle.
This year, an onslaught of rain has delayed the crop and muddied the fields, resulting in long hours and little sleep for Ludwig this week.
“We start at 7:30 in the morning, and we go till 3:30 or 4:30 a.m.,” he said. “It is about 20 straight hours, but it’s what we need to do. We know more rain is coming.”
Ludwig and his crew aren’t the only ones contending with a potentially historic month of wet weather.
Through the first 24 days of September, Dubuque has received 12.1 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. That is 9.4 inches higher than the city normally has received at this point in the month.
For the entire month, the Dubuque record for rainfall is 15.5 inches, set in 1965. As of Tuesday, this September already was the fourth-wettest one.
The hefty precipitation total is poised to increase. As of press time, there was a chance of rain overnight. After mostly clear days today and Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts chances of rain on every day through the end of the month.
“It hasn’t been a fun fall,” said Craig Recker, president of Dubuque County Farm Bureau. “I think we’d all be better off if it just didn’t rain for about three months.”
DIFFICULT MONTH
When it comes to fall precipitation, Dubuque-area farmers have been hit considerably harder than others in Iowa.
Davenport has observed 5.2 inches of rain in September, while Cedar Rapids and Iowa City each only received 4.4 inches
For area farmers, the precipitation problems are becoming eerily common.
Recker noted that this fall feels a lot like the previous one, when Dubuque received 8.9 inches of rain — still more than double the monthly average.
“It feels like a bit of a repeat of last year,” he said. “It adds an extra challenge and really makes it difficult to get the crop out of the field.”
This year, an unseasonably wet spring delayed the start of the planting season.
As a result, the corn crop is at least two weeks behind schedule.
“Most years, we’re already full bore by now,” said Recker. “This year, we’re looking at middle October (for the grain harvest).”
Those who use their corn for silage usually begin chopping in late August; this year, the process started in mid-September.
For Ludwig, the confluence of factors has resulted in a double whammy: He is trying to play catch-up, and he’s doing so in abysmal conditions.
Ludwig said his farm equipment is getting stuck in the mud multiple times per day. As a result, he has had to bring additional workers and at least another tractor onto the job site to pull the stuck vehicles out of the slop.
“We really shouldn’t be out here, but we don’t have much of a choice,” he said.
LASTING IMPACT?
In northwest Illinois, farmers have monitored heavy rainfall totals on their own.
Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau Manager Annette Eggers said she spoke with a pair of farmers — one in Elizabeth and the other in Stockton — who have measured about 13 inches of rain in September.
The rainfall has delayed the chopping of silage and complicated the fourth-crop hay harvest. It also is making farmers fret about what will happen if the rain continues.
“As a farmer, you try and make a plan and do things at the optimal time,” Eggers said. “Weather doesn’t always cooperate with that. It is a struggle, no doubt.”
Grant County (Wis.) Farm Bureau President Peter Winch said southwest Wisconsin is “just drenched.”
Winch said he expects the corn yield to be pretty strong but acknowledged that getting it out of the ground might be a challenge. This can have lasting effects.
“When you harvest in wet weather, it can cause compaction in your soil and it can damage your equipment,” he said. “Those things can hurt your crops down the road.”