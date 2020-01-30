GALENA, Ill. — Two more candidates were selected Wednesday to be interviewed for the Galena superintendent position after one of the previously identified finalists accepted another position.
Earlier this week, Tim Vincent and Chris Grode were named finalists for the post previously held by Greg Herbst and were to be interviewed by district officials on Saturday, Feb. 1. But Grode then accepted a position elsewhere, according to Galena interim Superintendent Steve Bianchetta.
Vincent, the director of curriculum and instruction for DeKalb, Ill., community school district and a Galena native, remains a candidate, and Galena school officials on Wednesday named two more finalists — Curtis Rheingans, the superintendent for the Creston school district, and Colleen Fox, the superintendent of the Stockton school district. Rheingans is the brother of Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
Bianchetta said all three finalists will be interviewed by school board members on Saturday.