Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced plans for additional businesses, including casinos, to open next week and to allow social and community gatherings of more than 10 people.
Casinos, gaming facilities, bowling allies, pool halls and arcades will be allowed to open on Monday, June 1, Reynolds said in a press conference today. Those venues will be limited to 50% of their operating capacity and must implement social distancing, hygiene and public health measures.
Speedways and racetracks also will be allowed to have spectators, and outdoor performance venues will be able to host live events.
Reynolds said she also will allow social, community, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings of more than 10 people starting on June 1. Gatherings must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and venues must limit occupancy to 50 percent capacity.
The move also will allow practices, games and competitions for youth and adult baseball and softball and for individual sports.
"Lifting this restriction means extended families and friends can gather together, but that privilege comes with responsibility and ensuring you're doing the right thing to protect your health and the health of the people you care about," Reynolds said.
She said she will extend the state's disaster emergency proclamation through June 25. Businesses that have not yet been allowed to reopen will remain closed through June 17.
Reynolds also said she will begin phasing out a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and other debt collection activities at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
However, she will allocate federal coronavirus relief funds to create an eviction and foreclosures prevention program for people who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic who are facing residential eviction or foreclosures. Eligibility information for the program will be available soon, Reynolds said.
Advocates for low-income tenants have warned that scores of tenants who have lost income during the coronavirus pandemic could soon face eviction. The American Civil Liberties Union and several other groups had asked the governor to extend the moratorium of eviction proceedings for nonpayment of rent that she imposed on March 19.
Some landlords, however, had reported that they were struggling financially as renters stopped paying amid skyrocketing levels of unemployment.
She said the Iowa Finance Authority would announce the details of a new federally-funded program this week to prevent evictions and foreclosures, including the eligibility criteria to receive assistance.