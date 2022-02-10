Police arrested a former Dubuque man Wednesday for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a local hospital last summer and setting a fire in a street the previous year.
Kurtis M. Kies, 40, now of Oklahoma City, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging false report of an incendiary or explosive device, reckless use of fire or explosives, depositing or throwing litter on a highway and two counts of failure to appear in court.
Court documents state that police responded on July 23, 2021, to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center after a bomb threat was reported.
The hospital switchboard received a call at 4:28 p.m. that day from a person with an Oklahoma area code and with a caller ID of “Kurtis Kies.” The caller told the switchboard operator that there was a bomb in the building.
About 20 minutes earlier, a Dubuque County emergency dispatcher received a call from the same telephone number reporting that the caller had fallen at the intersection of 23rd Street and Central Avenue. The dispatcher “recognized Kies’ voice due to having taken dozens of harassing phone calls from Kies over her career,” documents state.
Kies’ mother, Tina M. Womack, told authorities that “Kies had made similar bomb threats to hospitals in Texas, where she lives,” documents state.
Kies also is accused of throwing a bottle filled with gasoline onto the street and starting a fire in the 2300 block of White Street on Aug. 24, 2020, when he lived in the neighborhood. A nearby resident said he “was sitting in his living room when he observed a large fireball in the street,” documents state.
Another resident told authorities that she heard glass breaking and saw a large fire in the street. She identified Kies as a man standing in the street in the vicinity of the fire.
Documents state that authorities were told that “Kies has a history of throwing items into the street and lighting things on fire in the area.”