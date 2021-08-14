Charges for a Dubuque man accused of playing Russian roulette with a woman in 2016 have been dismissed as part of a plea deal, though he was sentenced to 60 days in jail for an unrelated case.
Andre L. Jones, 31, was recently sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury in a 2012 case. He was initially charged with willful injury causing bodily injury.
Court documents state that Jones also must comply with a no-contact order issued for Losunie Z. Glasbrenner as part of his sentence. Court documents state that Jones assaulted Glabrenner on Dec. 1, 2012.
A bench warrant was issued for Jones in this case in 2013, and he was arrested in August 2020.
All charges in relation to a 2016 incident were also dismissed as part of Jones' plea deal. Jones was facing charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of domestic assault impeding air flow, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that Jones ransacked the home of Allison M. Lyons in June 2016. He then attacked Lyons when she returned home, documents state, choking her until she lost consciousness and punching her in the face.
Jones then "took a black pistol from an unknown location and pointed it at Lyons' head. Jones apparently took some of the rounds out of the gun and began to play Russian roulette with Lyons," documents state.
Jones assaulted Lyons again in November 2016, documents state. Both incidents happened in the presence of the pair's then-6-year-old child.