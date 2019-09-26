Nearly one in five working households in Iowa earn too little to pay for basic necessities.
A report released this week by Iowa Policy Project found that 19.9% of families with at least one person working are not making enough to get by. That figure is up from about 17% the previous year.
The figures come as little surprise to officials who have seen such struggles unfold locally.
Theresa Caldwell has managed the Dubuque Food Pantry on Jackson Street for more than three years. During that time, she has observed an increase in the number of families seeking food assistance.
She said many clients have jobs and make too much money to quality for food stamps. They turn to the food pantry to supply all or some of their groceries.
“Sometimes it is just a one-time occurrence,” she said. “Other times, it is a situation where they need to come every couple of months for a while.”
Caldwell believes that many residents’ budgets have been stretched thin by the rising costs of utilities and rent.
“The cost of living is continuing to go up and, with most low-paying jobs, you don’t get a cost-of-living increase,” Caldwell explained. “There are situations where both parents have low-paying jobs and it isn’t enough for the family.”
Financial struggles are significantly greater for certain cross-sections of the Iowa population.
The Iowa Policy Project study showed that 62.8% of single parents earn too little to be financially self-sufficient.
The problem also varies along racial lines: 17.7% of white Iowans cannot afford basic needs, while that figure is 49.8% for black residents and 43% for Hispanic residents.
Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, said leaders in Dubuque County have taken notice of the racial disparities.
“We are working with multiple local partners in the community to increase employment and education access for under-served populations,” she said.
Peterson said that results from the Iowa Policy Project report mirror what United Way discovered in its ALICE Study. The ALICE — an acronym for “asset-limited, income-constrained employed” — report provides a snapshot of the working poor in the community.
The most recent study, which was released in 2018 and reflected data from 2016, found that 22% of working Dubuque County households were struggling to meet basic needs.
“We hear stories of people choosing between medication and groceries,” Peterson said. “They are making some really tough decisions about where their funds should be directed.”
Peterson believes a growing body of research and evidence has compelled more area residents to assist those in need.
“The data can be startling for those who haven’t experienced it themselves,” Peterson said. “As people learn more, they are interested in finding out how to help.”