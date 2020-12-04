Since the Tri-State Independent Blind Society opened its 1068 Cedar Cross Road building in 2018, the nonprofit saw an average of 175 to 200 bingo players on game nights.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tri-State Blind had to close its doors to the public from March to June. But bingo nights — the nonprofit’s biggest source of fundraising — have not seen as many people as needed since reopening.
“We’re lucky if we get 100 people in here. We can’t survive on that,” treasurer Amanda Meiers said. “We got back afloat a little bit, but if things keep declining, then I don’t know.”
Seating arrangements have been changed twice to keep social distancing in place, and only 172 chairs instead of the usual 200 to 300 are available, Meiers said. According to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ COVID-19 mitigation measures released in November, places like bingo halls are required to ensure people stay six feet apart.
Since the pandemic began, many of Tri-State Blind’s usual bingo players are either too afraid of coming or don’t attend because of mask requirements, Meiers said. She added that many other bingo halls have closed their doors during the pandemic, because they simply aren’t making enough money to stay open.
“Masks and social distancing ruined us,” said Debbie Gagne, Tri-State Blind president.
Gagne added that sales at Tri-State Blind’s bookstore, another big fundraising area, sometimes are so low throughout the day that they don’t even cover the paycheck of the employee working in the store.
“We’re way, way under from last year,” Gagne added. “I’m hoping we don’t have to close down. We help a lot of people. ... And there’s no other place besides Des Moines to get help (for the visually impaired in the area).”
While Tri State Blind’s low vision center reopened in June to serve clients, Meiers said house calls are no longer something they can do for health and safety reasons.
However, she said clients they do interact with have been happy to have activities, as the pandemic has prompted further isolation for some.
“It’s just the little things that make them happy,” she said.
Several typical activities they do with clients, like taking them to see local plays and picnics, were canceled this year. And while the organization will still hold its annual Christmas dinner, she said there will be limits on who is invited in order to adhere to state gathering restrictions.
“We can’t wait until this is all done, and we can get back to some normalcy,” Meiers said. “It’s stressful for us, and it’s stressful for our customers.”
Both Gagne and Meiers emphasized that Tri-State Blind makes sure to sanitize everything in the building between bingo nights on Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays. Though some clients have argued against having to wear a mask, prominent mask requirement signs cover the building.
“It can be very scary to be out in the public, but we try to tell people to wear a mask,” she said. “We’re trying to do our best, you have to do your best to keep other people safe and healthy.”