The City of Dubuque is set to forfeit $710,000 in funding for federal housing choice vouchers next year as voucher holders struggle to find landlords to accept the payments, city officials said this week.

Some $960,000 in funding is expected to go unused this calendar year, equivalent to 140 vouchers, with a corresponding reduction in funding minus a $250,000 reserve expected in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2023 budget allotment to the city.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

