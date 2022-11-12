The City of Dubuque is set to forfeit $710,000 in funding for federal housing choice vouchers next year as voucher holders struggle to find landlords to accept the payments, city officials said this week.
Some $960,000 in funding is expected to go unused this calendar year, equivalent to 140 vouchers, with a corresponding reduction in funding minus a $250,000 reserve expected in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2023 budget allotment to the city.
“We’re not seeing enough people being successful leasing up with their voucher when they’ve done everything that’s possible for them to get housing,” Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said at a City Council work session this week.
The city currently has funding to provide rental assistance to roughly 900 households, Steger said, a fraction of the 6,050 households with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income who qualify for housing assistance. By law, 75% of rental assistance must go to households at or under 30% of the area median income.
Under the voucher program, households pay no more than 30% of their income toward a fair market rent calculated by the federal government. The rest is paid to landlords by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Currently, some 760 households use the vouchers in Dubuque, down from 905 in April 2021 when the city hit its funding limit. At that time, HUD determined the city qualified for 1,102 vouchers but did not administer additional funding.
Steger said this week that HUD officials asked the city in 2021 to stop issuing vouchers for four months over concerns the program would become overstretched.
During that time, she said, the number of voucher holders fell by 50 people per month, more than the average attrition of 20 per month. Replacing those voucher spots was hindered by the city’s low vacancy rates.
“So we immediately got 200 people behind,” Steger said. “Some of that was HUD’s doing, but then the market doesn’t support flooding the market again with those vouchers. So HUD did put the City of Dubuque in a bit of a difficult position when they did that.”
A regional HUD spokesperson confirmed the agency had requested the city temporarily stop issuing vouchers but asserted the city was projected to exceed its annual budget and reserves if it had continued to issue vouchers and that HUD had issued additional funding to cover existing rent payments.
“While HUD absolutely works with partner authorities to try and house all eligible households facing extreme poverty and having difficulty finding an affordable home, it is also the agency’s responsibility to make sure that housing authorities stay within their budgets set by Congress,” the spokesperson said in a statement emailed to the Telegraph Herald.
Steger further attributed the low placement rate for voucher holders in part to a majority of landlords unwilling to rent to them in Dubuque. Only 34% of landlords reported to the city in 2022 that they would accept voucher holders, and the city has no real-time data to track how many of those landlords actually had accepted them as tenants.
Fewer voucher holders meant a higher likelihood of evictions as low-income families struggled to pay rent, which in turn meant greater strain on homeless shelters and city services to assist people who are unhoused.
“When we have a million dollars that can’t be used out of the federal funds, our local dollars have to be used to support our local shelters, pay for hotel nights, etc., as we are trying to support people who need the assistance but can’t receive it,” Steger said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh expressed irritation about HUD’s treatment of the city during the work session.
“It’s frustrating when you have a federal department that puts you in a position and leaves you there and doesn’t do anything about it,” he said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
