SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Angie Winter was dedicated to the community of Scales Mound.
The longtime teacher and coach really only left the community when she attended college, but otherwise was content to live in the place where she grew up.
“She just always considered this her home and never wanted to venture too far away, as far as a place to live,” said her husband, Steve Winter. “She liked to travel a little bit but always wanted to come back.”
Angie died on May 22 at the age of 53.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1969, to Margaret and Steve Townsend, though she didn’t meet her father until he returned from serving in Vietnam.
“When I came home from Vietnam, she was 4 months old,” Steve Townsend said.
Angie was a voracious reader growing up. It was a trait that would follow her into her adult life and that reflected her eagerness to always learn.
“I used to have to get after her to shut her light off because she was busy reading a book or something,” Steve Townsend said.
After graduating from Scales Mound High School in 1987, she went to Highland Community College for her associate degree. She finished at Highland and then spent a couple of years as a paraprofessional in the Scales Mound school district, an experience that piqued her interest in teaching. She ended up attending the University of Dubuque to get her teaching degree.
While attending Highland, she was out running one evening in Scales Mound when Steve Winter stopped to say hello. The two knew each other from their childhood days.
“I stopped and said, ‘Hi,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’ve got some Bud Light if you want to get in,’” Steve Winter recalled, laughing.
Angie later started tagging along to Steve’s recreational league softball games, and things took off from there. They married on Nov. 21, 1992, and had two children: Lauren and Erin.
As a mom, Angie had high expectations for her children, though she never made them feel like they had to fit a particular mold.
“Her expectations were always that we were never going to settle,” Lauren said.
She also had a spontaneous side, and when she decided something was going to be fun, she was all in. Lauren’s and Erin’s friends always were welcome to stay at the family’s house, which was a safe place for anyone who visited. Angie drove Lauren and her friends to out-of-town movie showings.
“It didn’t matter if it was a school night,” Lauren said. “It didn’t matter if it was a day before Thanksgiving. She drove us every year up to Platteville for the ‘Harry Potter’ midnight premiere.”
Angie built both her life and her career in Scales Mound. She spent 26 years teaching in the community, with nearly all of that time spent instructing fifth-graders, and she coached the varsity volleyball team for about two decades.
She particularly was drawn to the students who struggled in the classroom and delighted when they understood a difficult topic. The same went for those she coached.
“She had patience for students or players that struggled with things that others didn’t and always tried to get them past that and help them be better because they were obviously on the team and wanted to be better,” Steve Winter said.
One of her proudest moments as a coach was when her 2010 volleyball team made it to the state tournament and took second.
“She enjoyed it,” Steve Winter said. “She had some OK teams, she had some not very good teams, and she had a couple of pretty darn good teams.”
When Angie wasn’t working, she kept up hobbies that required practice, patience and perfection — puzzles, sudoku, hunting, fishing. Whenever there was a piece of furniture that needed to be assembled, she was the one to do it. She kept a set of eyeglass screwdrivers in her purse so she would have a tool on hand if something needed to be put together.
“She was a Miss Fix It,” Margaret said. “She could fix anything.”
Angie was always up for a car ride, whether that was to visit her children in college or on a family trip. When Erin was a student at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and on the volleyball team, her parents and grandparents came down for just about every game, even if she wasn’t playing.
In the midst of juggling family, work and personal life, Angie also fought a lengthy battle with cancer.
She first was diagnosed August 1999 — eight months after Erin was born. She went through chemotherapy and radiation in the year that followed and then was cancer-free for several years before the disease returned. After that, she spent the remainder of her life on chemotherapy or other treatments.
Angie was determined to not let her cancer define her. She continued working as a teacher as long as she was able, receiving chemo treatments on Thursdays so the effects would hit her worst on the weekends and she could be back in the classroom on Monday.
“She took a break when her body and her doctors required it,” Lauren said. “She was not going to let it win.”
Still, her health progressively began to slip in the last months of her life. She eventually reached a point where she and her doctors knew she wouldn’t get better. She had the option to remain in the hospital and possibly live longer, but she decided to come back home to Scales Mound.
“I remember from the back seat, watching her watch out the window and take everything in,” Lauren said. “It was her whole life, and that was really important to her that she got that last little bit.”
She spent the last two weeks of her life at home with her family before passing away in the house that she and her husband built in the community she loved.
“I just think she’s left a nice little legacy here,” Steve Winter said.
