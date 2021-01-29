College-level course-taking among Dubuque Community Schools students has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment in Advanced Placement classes dropped 14.5% from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, according to district data, and the enrollment decline in other types of college-level courses was even steeper.
“The pandemic has absolutely had an effect on our AP classes,” said Dain Leytem, a government teacher at Dubuque Senior High School who is also on the school’s academic access task force. “I think that’s just simply because this is already a stressful time that we’re living in, and an AP class is definitely going to add more stress to that student.”
However, the number of students enrolling in college-level courses already was declining before the pandemic. Dubuque Community Schools leaders said they are working to add more of those courses and to reach out to students so they can access classes that ready them for college and career opportunities.
“Even though we’ve had this pandemic, we’re going to continue to work the plan, and we think that if we do, students are going to continue to come back and come out for those classes,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
Declining numbers
AP course enrollment declined 10.8% from the 2017-2018 school year to the 2019-2020 school year, according to data recently presented to school board members. Enrollment then dropped 14.5% from the 2019-2020 year to the 2020-2021 school year.
This year, district officials count 1,887 enrollments in AP classes. Those numbers are based on instances of enrollment, so students who take more than one AP class are counted more than once, and each semester counts as one enrollment.
The decline was even more significant in three other kinds of college-level courses: concurrent enrollment, in which students take college-level courses at their high school; placement in college credit, in which students take classes at community colleges; and post-secondary enrollment options, in which students take courses at four-year colleges.
Three years of data show that concurrent, PSEO and PICC enrollment dropped 30.7% from the 2019-2020 school year to the current year, with 345 enrollments this year. Over three school years, those numbers are down 42.7%.
Kirstin George, educational support leader for sixth- through 12th-grade gifted and talented and AP courses, connected this year’s declines with the pandemic. She said students recognized that the switch to a hybrid schedule meant they would have to get through the full curriculum while only physically being in class every other day.
Burns said he believes it will take a couple of years for college-level course enrollment to rebound.
“We have to build those partnerships with the students and empower them and help them see that they are capable of being successful in these courses,” Burns said.
He said that while district leaders have had conversations about the general decline in college-level course-taking, their current focus is on the effects of the pandemic.
Strategies for success
School and district leaders said multiple efforts are underway to help students access college and career experiences, including taking college-level classes.
This year, officials added concurrent enrollment classes in composition and introduction to literature. Next year, they plan to add public speaking, two U.S. history courses and an emergency medical technician course.
“We’re hoping that that has an impact and we see some increase there because of additional courses,” Burns said.
At Senior, the academic access task force seeks to remove barriers that keep underrepresented students from accessing courses that ready them for college and a career.
One of the group’s efforts has been inviting teachers to nominate students to take AP classes and sending those students letters letting them know they can be successful, Leytem said. Educators also have set up students who have done well in class with a trusted adult who can talk to them about their thoughts on AP classes.
“We want to kind of plant that seed and let them know that their abilities have been recognized and that there are people that believe in them,” Leytem said.
One of the district’s strategic plan goals is for all graduates to have had a college or career experience by 2023, experiences that could include taking college-level courses.
Burns said officials are working to offer students a variety of options to help students know what they want to do with their futures. While AP and concurrent enrollment courses are part of that, they also are “not the end-all,” he said.
“We’re still building (offerings), and we still intend to grow those programs as the opportunity presents itself,” Burns said.