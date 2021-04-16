A Dubuque man linked to two Dubuque shootings and two more assaults was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison.
Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 25, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon in relation to an August shooting. As part of the plea, charges of going armed with intent, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm were dismissed.
The intimidation charge related to a shooting at about 10:10 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
A review of traffic camera footage showed that two vehicles — a vehicle driven by Massey-Beavers and a sport utility vehicle carrying Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 27, Cordaro T. Moon, 29, and Javarise J. Jackson, 25 — boxed in a third vehicle that had been traveling north in the 2200 block of Washington.
“The front passenger door of the (SUV) opens and a subject from the (SUV) fires multiple rounds at the (boxed-in vehicle),” state the court documents, which indicate that Jackson was the shooter. “(That vehicle) maneuvers around the (SUV), strikes a street sign and flees the area.”
Documents state that police later found it unoccupied in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace “with multiple bullet holes/impacts,” though no injuries were reported.
Court documents state that prior to the shooting, Jackson and Massey-Phillips traveled to Comiskey Park, where they met with Massey-Beavers, who is a brother of Massey-Phillips, to coordinate the ambush.
Massey-Phillips was sentenced in March to seven years in prison after entering an Alford plea to charges of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
In relation to the shooting, both Jackson and Moon have pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and carrying weapons.
Massey-Beavers this week also pleaded guilty to charges of assault and assault causing injury and was sentenced to 30 and 90 days in jail, respectively, though those sentences run at the same time as the 10-year sentence.
Court documents stated that Massey-Beavers assaulted Mycal L. Hall and Anatasia C. Hughes during a disturbance at about 4:10 a.m. on Aug. 2 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ellis Street. Hall told police that after Massey-Beavers punched her, knocking her out momentarily, he pulled out a handgun, though he never pointed it at her, documents state.
Meanwhile, charges against Massey-Beavers related to a different shooting in July were dropped this week. Massey-Beavers was accused of involvement in the drive-by shooting of Denzel M. Hayes in the 400 block of West Locust Street on July 22. Court documents state that Hayes was shot in retaliation for a shooting June 12 that wounded Massey-Phillips.
Massey-Beavers had been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and reckless use of a firearm.
Court documents state that the charges were dropped “upon oral application of the county attorney or pursuant to plea negotiations.” A no-contact order against Massey-Beavers in relation to Hayes was extended through 2026.
County Attorney C.J. May III did not return a call for comment for this story.