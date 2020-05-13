BEIJING, China — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China, has been quarantined in the embassy in Beijing for nearly four months.
In that time, the country has moved from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to recently beginning to loosen restrictions.
“It’s starting to get back to normal,” he said from the embassy during an exclusive conversation with the Telegraph Herald late Monday night Central time. “A lot of businesses have opened up. Traffic here in Beijing is starting to pick back up.”
When the COVID-19 outbreak exploded in China — particularly in the city of Wuhan, where it was first identified — its full scope caught Branstad, like much of the world, by surprise, he said.
“We were actually on a vacation in New Zealand for the Chinese New Year and had to come back early to get the people out,” he said.
The ambassador said he immediately gathered an evacuation task force to move more than 800 U.S. citizens, including his son and daughter-in-law, out of China as quickly as possible.
Branstad said the “lack of transparency” early on by the Chinese government has not been forgotten, despite improvements since then.
“We were very concerned early on when they hid the fact that this new virus had emerged and the doctor who identified it was fired,” he said. “Then, they got really tough, locked down the whole country and put pretty stringent, quarantine-type situations in place.”
Branstad reported that the Chinese government currently plans to reconvene The People’s Congress on May 22 for the first time in months.
“I think that is a sign of confidence that they are getting things under control if they’re doing that,” he said.
Still, he said Chinese officials are concerned and watchful of a potential second wave of the virus as they loosen restrictions.
“They’ve had a minor flareup here — 17 cases, 5 in the Wuhan area — but obviously, the situation is much better,” Branstad said.
On Tuesday, China announced plans to test all 11 million residents of Wuhan city, in an effort to quickly squash the new outbreak since travel restrictions were loosened in late March.
Since evacuating all but 35% of U.S. diplomatic staff from the country, Branstad said much of his job has been overseeing the release and shipments of personal protective equipment.
China’s early reluctance to release supplies was a sticking point for local pandemic responses, said Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger.
“Early on, it was difficult to be able to procure anything through local vendors as they were having trouble getting it shipped out of China,” he said.
Branstad said he formed and led another task force to solve that problem.
“We’re up to over 3,200 tons of PPE and medical supplies in over 70 flights now,” he said during his conversation with the TH. “That has been a huge project, with lots of coordination with different groups.”
Branstad said that included negotiations with Minnesota-based 3M — the world’s largest manufacturer of the N95 masks — through its plant in China’s Shandong province.
“We now have 3M shipping 40 million masks a month back to the United States from that plant,” he said.
Branstad said he was unable to give much advance warning of anything new coming with the pandemic, even from the country furthest along in its arc, due to its unpredictable nature.
“It’s a challenge,” he said. “This is a brand-new virus. It is hard for anyone to know how it will behave.”
The pandemic’s explosion in China followed what was already a busy year for Branstad in China, as he said he was closely involved with trade negotiations between that country and the U.S.
Branstad said he was involved in a call between U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in recent days.
“The coronavirus has slowed things down, but both partners seem to be solid in their commitment to follow through,” Branstad said. “That’s very important for Iowa because of the ag part of it, but also for the country, for things like intellectual property.”
Following that call, though, President Donald Trump has publicly questioned the phase one deal, saying he is not interested in renegotiating it as has reportedly been requested by some Chinese officials in light of pandemic impacts.
Branstad said now that conditions in China are beginning to improve, he is focused on the return of some of the evacuated U.S. personnel, the first phase of which he hopes to begin this month.
The former governor said he approved of his successor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic back home.
“I haven’t had a chance to visit with her real often, but I’m proud of her,” Branstad said of Gov. Kim Reynolds. “She had the most experience to be governor for this, having been a full partner with me.”
He said it is “this type of disaster” where experience counts.
“She’s gotten good medical advice and not used a one-size-fits-all approach,” Branstad said.
Reynolds’ office did not respond to requests for comment.
Branstad said he hopes to be able to make a trip back to Iowa this summer.
“I hope there is a state fair, and I hope I can be there,” he said. “I miss a pork chop on a stick and Iowa sweet corn, but we’re getting along fine here.”