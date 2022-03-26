The candidate nomination filing period for county elections in Iowa ended Friday.

Below are the candidates running for county supervisor, treasurer, attorney and recorder seats locally.

Clayton County

  • Supervisor (two seats open): Steve Doeppke (R) (i); Doug Reimer (R); Adam Meyer (R); Lester Simons (D)
  • Treasurer: Linda Zuercher (R) (i)
  • Recorder: Sue Meyer (R) (i)
  • Attorney: Zach Herrmann (R) (i)

Dubuque County

  • Supervisor (two seats open): Ann M. McDonough (D) (i); Jay Wickham (D) (i); Wayne Kenniker (R); Doran R. Bush (R)
  • Treasurer: Angela Steffens (D); Laura McCarthy-Kohn (D); Michael Clasen (R)
  • Recorder: John L. Murphy (D) (i)
  • Attorney: C.J. May, III (D) (i); Sam Wooden (D); Scott J. Nelson (R); Richard W. Kirkendall (no political party affiliation)

Delaware County

  • Supervisor, District 3: Shirley Helmrichs (R) (i)
  • Treasurer: Pamela Klein (R) (i)
  • Recorder: Daneen G. Schindler (R) (i)
  • Attorney: John W. Bernau (R) (i)

Jackson County

  • Supervisor, District 2: Larry McDevitt (D) (current District 3 incumbent), Nin Flagel (R)
  • Supervisor, District 3: Donald L. Schwenker (R), David Spickermann (R)
  • Treasurer: Beth Gerlach (R) (i)
  • Recorder: Arlene Schauf (D) (i)
  • Attorney: Sara Davenport (D) (i); John Kies (R)

Jones County

  • Supervisor, District 3: John R. Carlson (R), Jon C. Zirkelbach (R) (i)
  • Supervisor, District 4: Ned Rohwedder (R) (i), Bob Gertsen (D)
  • Treasurer: Amy L. Picray (R) (i)
  • Recorder: Sheri L. Jones (R) (i)
  • Attorney: No candidate filed

