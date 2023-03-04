The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Cody A. Richey, 32, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree harassment and third-degree harassment.
  • Tobey J. Hines, 38, of 1208 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging four counts of second-degree harassment.
  • Dominique M. Jones, 28, of 2076 Washington St., was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of White Street on a warrant charging first-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
  • An iPhone worth about $540 was stolen in the 1400 block of Jackson Street at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday.