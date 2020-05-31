More than 150 people marched through the streets of downtown Dubuque Saturday to protest the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
The death has sparked marches, events and protests across the country.
As the participants walked in Dubuque, they held signs aloft and shouted out the name of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. The now-fired officer, Derek Chauvin, since has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“It was very powerful that we came out and made our voices be heard,” said George Braima, a Dubuque college student who is originally from West Africa.
Still, for many in attendance, Floyd’s death represented just one example of black people who have been killed unjustly and of ways that they have seen race impact both the nation and the community.
The protest started with about 80 people gathering in Washington Square, but they quickly decided that the event would become a march.
Their numbers swelled as they walked a route that passed by Jackson Park and Dubuque County Courthouse. People held up signs with slogans such as “Black lives matter” and “Say their names” and chanted phrases such as “No justice, no peace.”
The group eventually returned to Washington Square about 150 strong, where they gathered and chanted in protest.
“No justice, no peace,” they said. “Prosecute the police.”
Later, some shouted out, “George Floyd,” and the group would call out in response, “We can’t breathe.”
“This is what they don’t want to see — a whole bunch of black people coming together,” Braima said.
He said later that he came to the U.S. from West Africa for a better life, but that’s not necessarily something he sees.
“It’s not the dream of America they portray to us,” Braima said
Afterward, a smaller group began marching again, with about 75 people joining. The group made its way down Central Avenue and out to Comiskey Park, with some members handing out bottles of water to the marchers along the way.
Katherine Schrup, who participated in the march, said Floyd’s death was “horrific” and “disgusting” and that systemic racism infiltrates every part of people’s lives. She said she was pleased to see protesters make their voices heard.
“I think that it is the most amazing thing that I have experienced in Dubuque,” she said.
Protesters expressed their anger not just with Floyd’s death, but with the many other ways that they have seen black people treated unjustly.
“We’re out here for every black person that’s been wrongfully (killed),” said Lyfe Fountain, of East Dubuque, Ill.
She and others at the protest said they have felt the weight of discrimination locally, too, through instances such as being called racial slurs; seeing social media posts of people in blackface; and having $20 bills checked at the store, which they do not see happening when white patrons pay for items.
“If my brother is walking down the street and he fears for his life, that’s a problem,” Fountain said.
Protesters also stressed the importance of holding law enforcement officers accountable.
Krystal Kelly, who participated in the event, said she was glad that the march was peaceful but also reinforced the importance of speaking up for people. Kelly, who is white, said it is important for more white people to speak out about these issues.
“This community is strong. I know it is,” Kelly said. “I have so much faith in it.”