Six local public and private entities have received grants to support training opportunities for staff to obtain Iowa commercial driver’s licenses.
The awards are part of the state’s Entry-Level Driver Training Program, designed to help Iowa meet the demand for truck and school bus drivers, according to a press release from Iowa Workforce Development.
A total of $2.94 million was awarded to support 46 training programs across the state.
The local awards are:
City of Dubuque, $85,000 to provide training for 30 participants. The program is designed for municipal employees who need CDL training.
Dubuque Community School District, $51,621 for 60 participants. The program will recruit and train school bus drivers.
Hirschbach Motor Lines, Dubuque, $400,000 for 200 participants. The program will train drivers for the carrier.
Kluesner Construction Inc., Farley, $9,600 for six participants. The program will recruit new drivers for the company’s asphalt paving operation.
Lime Rock Springs Pepsi Cola, Dubuque, $20,000 for eight participants. The program will help business become fully staffed.
Three Rivers FS Co., Dyersville, $24,000 for 15 participants. The program will cover tuition costs for a third-party CDL training provider.
