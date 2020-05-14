DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released more information on two related crashes, including one in which 500 gallons of a dangerous chemical was spilled.
The crashes occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 151 near Airport Road.
In the first, Zachery Thill, 18, of Dubuque, was southbound on the highway at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle, which rolled several times, according to a press release. It came to rest on its top and started on fire.
Thill was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
While first responders worked at the scene of that crash, a southbound semi-tractor trailer owned by Waller Truck Co. and driven by Kathaleen Price, 53, of Virden, Ill., slowed as it neared the area. Rex Latham, 45, of Davenport, Iowa, driving a semi owned by NM Transfer Co., of Neenah, did not see Price slowing and crashed into the back of Price’s semi. Latham’s semi entered the median and spilled about 500 gallons of “aluminum brightener,” which officials said is an “inhalation hazard” and corrosive, on the median and northbound and southbound lanes.
Two homes on the south side of the highway were evacuated as a result.
Latham and Price were taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, where they were treated and released.
Two Grant County deputies “who were exposed to the hazardous materials” were taken by private vehicle to Southwest Health, where they were treated and released. The deputies’ names were not released.
Both crashes remain under investigation.