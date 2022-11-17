On a recent evening, an eclectic crowd of aspiring chefs crowded around Leslie Shalabi at Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque, where the stainless steel countertop was bedecked with broccoli, scallions, potatoes, soy sauce, rice, coconut milk and peanut butter.
The youngest class participant, 11-year-old Tatiana Carter, leaned in to ask the question on everyone’s mind — what was cooking?
“A little of this, a little of that,” said Shalabi, co-owner of Convivium.
The class, Good & Cheap, promises healthy eating on a budget and drew its current crop of participants from Liberty Recovery Center and the Almost Home shelter for men with children.
The class uses Leanne Brown’s cookbook “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4 a day.” The subtitle references the approximate average Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payment from when the book first was published.
“Kitchen skill, not budget, is key to great food,” Shalabi said. “You may have lots of barriers to feeding yourself well, but knowledge and skills should not be one of them.”
The day’s meal would be poutine — French fries and cheese curds topped with gravy — a peanut chicken and broccoli stir-fry with coconut rice and caramelized bananas for dessert.
The class already had made broccoli apple salad, a salted broccoli and anchovy topping for toast and apple slices with cheddar in three earlier sessions.
“Part of what they talk about here is reusing ingredients to save money,” Shalabi said, “So, if you’re going to buy a head of broccoli, use it twice that day.”
Shalabi led students through chopping vegetables, simmering rice and cutting potatoes into curls with a spiralizer, which left a mushroom-shaped stem. Cornell Carter, Tatiana’s dad, broke off the head of his stem, to her disapproval.
“I give it a one,” the younger Carter rated his effort.
As for the taste, Tatiana Carter ranked the poutine an 8.7 out of 10, the stir-fry a 6 (she didn’t like the peanuts) and the bananas a 10.
Participants came from varying skill levels. During a break, Wenona Davis talked enthusiastically of chicken and dumpling and Indian fry bread she had made earlier in the week, while Mandy Brimeyer never had made a stir-fry.
The assumption behind the class isn’t that its participants don’t like cooking or don’t know how but that a lot of what they do know how to cook isn’t necessarily all that healthy.
“Normally a poverty diet has a lot of carbs, a lot of starch,” Almost Home Executive Director Gwen Kirchhof said. “They often are eating pasta and corn and bread at the same dinner.”
Conversely, Shalabi said, Good and Cheap’s recipes were vegetable forward, with protein usually “stretched” out as opposed to a slab of meat.
“I thought to eat healthy like this would be outrageous and expensive to do,” participant Jessy Brimeyer said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
