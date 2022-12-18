BELLEVUE, Iowa — The roots of a longstanding Jackson County business were planted as a result of a farm sale 103 years ago.

A poster for the sale, held Feb. 10, 1919, hangs in the Roeder Brothers location in Bellevue. The poster advertised for sale nine horses, 55 head of cattle and 29 hogs, as well as hay and grain, machinery and various miscellaneous items made surplus by the end of a farming operation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.