BELLEVUE, Iowa — The roots of a longstanding Jackson County business were planted as a result of a farm sale 103 years ago.
A poster for the sale, held Feb. 10, 1919, hangs in the Roeder Brothers location in Bellevue. The poster advertised for sale nine horses, 55 head of cattle and 29 hogs, as well as hay and grain, machinery and various miscellaneous items made surplus by the end of a farming operation.
Potential purchasers of the items were directed to a property nine miles southwest of Bellevue, a little more than four miles west of Springbrook and northeast of Andrew — the former Roeder farm.
“It started back in 1919,” Nick Roeder said. “My grandpa, Floyd Roeder, had three brothers, and their father died.”
Nick Roeder, 44, and his brother, 51-year-old Scott Roeder, are the current co-owners of Roeder Brothers, a farm implement dealership with locations in Bellevue and Maquoketa. Nick said the proceeds from the 1919 farm sale were divided among the late Frank Roeder’s surviving family members. Floyd Roeder was 2 when his father died and received his share upon reaching adulthood.
“My grandpa took the money he inherited and started a business with it in 1938,” Nick said.
The original Roeder Brothers business was a construction firm operated by Floyd and his brothers, Harry and Kenneth Roeder.
“They would redo barns, and they got into street construction,” Nick said.
The business expanded after a decade.
“In 1948, they took over the International Harvester dealership here in Bellevue,” Nick said. “It was located on Front Street, along the river.”
Nick and Scott’s dad, Gary Roeder, 74 — Floyd’s son — joined the Bellevue business in 1966. He experienced a long career as a small-town businessman.
“It has been great,” Gary said. “We pretty much know everybody in town.”
Gary purchased the Bellevue location in 1972, while a Dubuque implement dealership established by the three original brothers in 1957 continues to operate separately under the ownership of Gary’s cousins.
In Bellevue, Gary steered the company through the dark days of the farm crisis of the 1980s.
“That was a rough road,” he said. “Interest rates were high, commodity prices were way down, and land prices were down.”
Nick said a lot of farmers couldn’t make it due to that combination of factors, which meant many implement dealers also struggled to survive.
Roeder Brothers began selling trailers — the firm has sold more than 10,000 of them — and relied on selling the products of shortlines, the name for suppliers of specialized equipment that are generally smaller firms than the major implement manufacturers.
“The major (implement) companies were feeling the pinch and a lot of manufacturers were going under, so some of the shortlines were all you had to sell,” Nick said. “It ended up getting us through to better times.”
Nick said the uncertainty of the 1980s meant he was initially unsure if he would join the family business. Scott said he spent his youth involved in agriculture.
“When I was a kid, I was farming with whoever needed my help on their farms,” he said. “I also would come down to the store and put equipment together.”
He said he wasn’t sure working at an implement dealership would become his career, but Gary talked him into giving it a try.
“I got here in 1996,” Scott said. “I enjoyed selling, I enjoyed the people, and I enjoyed the challenge — and it was quite a challenge. It’s a lot of work and a lot of hours.”
Nick and Scott bought the company from Gary in 2000.
“I was fortunate to have two sons who could step into the business,” Gary said. “Now, I’m semi-retired. I work four days a week.”
Nick and Scott are 50-50 owners of the company, with Nick overseeing the Bellevue location and Scott overseeing the Maquoketa store, which entered the firm’s portfolio with the 2014 acquisition of Dague Equipment, a Massey Ferguson and Bobcat dealer.
“It only made sense to buy it,” Scott said of the acquisition. “We needed the territory.”
The firm expanded its sales territory and sales force with the acquisition.
“So far, it is one of the best decisions we’ve made,” Scott said. “It has worked out very well.”
With the two locations, the company currently sells products across a wide area.
“We’ve got (customers) in Jackson County, Clinton County, Dubuque County. We go all over,” Nick said. “Our customers have been very loyal to us.”
Nick said the family’s firm faces a current challenge familiar to other suppliers of agricultural equipment — the national trend toward farm consolidation.
“Consolidation of farms has been tough for sustaining a small business,” Nick said. “As you get one person who owns more and more acres, that means less customers. Where you might have had 100 customers (before consolidation) you would have 50 (after), with the same amount of acres.”
Although supply chain issues also posed a challenge to the company, the firm kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Farmers can’t quit during a pandemic,” Nick said. “We had to be there to help them.”
Nick said one of the biggest changes to the business since he and Scott joined has been the proliferation of advanced technology in farming equipment — including auto-steer systems for tractors, which once seemed closer to science fiction than to farming fact.
“Now, most new tractors have that capability,” Nick said. “It’s amazing. The technology on planters, tractors and combines has advanced so quickly that sometimes it’s hard to keep up.”
Roeder Brothers continued to evolve, and the company now sells some construction equipment and all-terrain and utility vehicles in addition to its lines of farm equipment, which include Massey Ferguson and Fendt.
Looking to the future, Nick and Scott both said they have children who potentially could provide the next generation for the family business.
“I would tell them what my father told me: ‘You have to do this because you love it, or it won’t work,” Scott said. “It’s hard work.”
Nick said the rewards are great, particularly working with customers.
“We get to know people on a personal level,” he said. “They’re not just customers. They’re friends. I think it’s because of being in a small community. We have the same interests.”
