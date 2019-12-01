Registration is open for the Practical Farmers of Iowa’s 2020 conference in Ames, Iowa, early next year.
The conference theme is “Reclaiming Resilience.” It will be held Jan. 16 to 18 at the Iowa State Center Scheman Building on the Iowa State University campus.
Highlights include a presentation from New Zealand agroecologist Nicole Masters; dozens of sessions on various topics; a hands-on youth session; and the opportunity to earn certified crop adviser credits. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2Oln0dg.