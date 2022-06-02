A two-year, $9.2 million project to rehabilitate and reconstruct a significant portion of the Northwest Arterial will kick off next week.
Work will begin on Monday, June 6, on the arterial’s intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue.
“The Northwest Arterial carries approximately 25,000 vehicles per day, so the work will be conducted in phases so we can maintain as much of that capacity as possible,” said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl in a press release. “However, this project and the related closures and detours will create some short-term inconveniences. We encourage motorists to be patient and consider alternative routes while this work is underway.”
Here’s what you need to know about the project.
What work is planned?
The project includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes, with the addition of 4-foot-wide shoulders, and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road. It also includes the reconstruction of the arterial’s intersections with Asbury Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The arterial’s eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection also will be extended.
The project is being done by the city in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation.
What’s first, and how will traffic be affected?
Starting Monday, crews will begin working on the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection.
They will start by closing the western half of the intersection for about two weeks, according to a press release. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. While southbound traffic on the arterial will continue straight through the intersection, no right turns onto westbound Pennsylvania will be allowed, and the left-turn lane will be closed.
The release states that eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania west of the arterial intersection will be detoured to Heacock Road to Asbury Road to John F. Kennedy Road. Westbound traffic on Pennsylvania east of the arterial will be detoured north on the arterial to Asbury Road to Radford Road.
Northbound traffic on the arterial will not be allowed to turn left onto Pennsylvania while the closure is in place. Drivers will need to take Chavenelle or Asbury roads to travel west.
Westbound traffic on Pennsylvania east of the intersection also will not be allowed to turn left onto the arterial. Traffic will be detoured north on the arterial to Asbury Road to Radford Road to Chavenelle Road.
Upon completing work on the western half of the intersection, crews will move to the eastern half. That work is expected to take another two weeks, and adjusted detours will be put into place. Details about those will be released closer to that work starting.
OK, then what?
Upon completing work at the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection, crews will move to the Asbury Road intersection.
The city will release more details about that work when it nears, but the goal is to have both intersections completed and fully opened by the time school starts in August.
Once the intersections are finished, crews will focus on the southbound lanes of the arterial. They will be milled and repaved, and asphalt shoulders will be added.
In an effort to avoid the busiest travel times, the work on the southbound lanes will be done between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. That portion of the project should be complete in November.
What’s that leave for 2023?
The reconstruction of the arterial’s northbound lanes won’t be tackled until next year’s construction season.
The work, likely to begin in April, includes installing new pavement subdrains, stone base and asphalt pavement. It will require the temporary shifting of all traffic to the southbound lanes, according to the press release.
Schiesl previously told the Telegraph Herald that the northbound lanes’ condition is significantly worse than that of the southbound lanes, which is why they require a full reconstruction.
The estimated completion date for the entire project is August 2023.
Who’s paying for all this?
The project comes as part of a transition-of-jurisdiction agreement between the city and Iowa Department of Transportation, which gave the city responsibility for the Northwest Arterial and required that it be put into a “state of good repair.” The agreement included the DOT giving the city $5.7 million.
About $4.2 million of that will go toward the arterial project. An additional $4.4 million in Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study Surface Transportation Program SWAP funds also will be used, as will a $105,000 Iowa DOT Traffic Safety Improvement Program grant. The city also will pay $75,000 for the extension of the left-turn lane at JFK.
How do I stay updated on the project?
The Telegraph Herald will provide regular updates on the project as more information is available. Project details and detour maps also can be accessed at www.cityofdubuque.org/nwarterial. Residents also can sign up for email or text updates on the work at www.cityofdubuque.org/nwarterialupdates.
