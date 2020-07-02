SAVANNA, Ill. — Officials at an area military installation began preparing for its closure 25 years ago.
The Savanna Army Depot was selected to be shuttered through the base realignment and closure process in July 1995 and officially closed on March 18, 2000.
The U.S. Army used the 13,062-acre installation for artillery weapons and ammunition testing, as well as the storage of ordnance and the loading and renovating of shells and bombs since the facility opened in 1917.
Located along the Mississippi River in Carroll and Jo Daviess counties and seven miles north of Savanna, the depot became a cleanup priority in 1989 under federal legislation known as the Superfund law.
Some rehabilitated parcels of the former depot now are used for industrial and commercial development, and some areas form part of the Upper Mississippi Valley National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on preparations to close the depot on July 3, 1995.
SAVANNA DEPOT OFFICIALS ROLL UP SLEEVES
What do you do when you’ve been told to close a 13,000-acre military installation? That’s a question Maj. James Sisk, John Clarke and Arlen Dahlman at the Savanna Army Depot are trying to answer.
“It’s overwhelming,” Dahlman said.
As chief of the Installation and Support Division, Dahlman will coordinate the transition from an Army base to other uses, which have yet to be determined. Clarke is in charge of environmental cleanup.
A new home must be found for 120,000 tons of ammunition.
The U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center and School must be moved to McAlester Base in Oklahoma — not just the equipment, but its expertise. The area must be cleared of unexploded artillery shells, mortar rounds and other environmentally dangerous materials.
The defense department must sell or lease the land, which likely will involve negotiations with numerous organizations over many years, and figure out what to do with the computers, desks and other equipment the depot owns. It must also help its employees secure their future and help the local community adjust to the economic impact of the base closure.
“They’re asking us to have the installation cleaned up within six years, but those of us with a little experience believe it’s not possible to do it in even 10 years. In the case of groundwater, it could take 30 years,” Dahlman said.
Each site will post its own contamination problems — from seepage of petroleum products to unexploded artillery shells — so each will offer a unique challenge.
Luckily, the community won’t have to wait for all the cleanup work to be done before new tenants can set up shop; tenants can move in as sites are reclaimed.
Lining up new tenants will require coordination among numerous government agencies, as well as members of the community.
The Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment will meet with local representatives to form a “redevelopment authority,” which will work out property agreements.