A Dubuque shopping mall again will be ground zero for a law enforcement training exercise.
Kennedy Mall officials are asking residents to stay away from the facility, located at 555 John F. Kennedy Road, after 9 p.m. today. Dubuque police will engage in active shooter training, which is expected to last for several hours.
The exercise is "designed to help officers and other first responders sharpen their skills in dealing with a situation involving an armed intruder in a venue opened to the public," according to a press release.
Nearby residents "should not be alarmed by the sight of police vehicles or by unusual sounds emanating from the mall," the release stated. They are asked not to enter the mall property as their presence might interfere with training.
The mall hosted a similar training exercise on Aug. 30.