A “fresh set of eyes” took a look at supporting formerly incarcerated Dubuque residents in the workforce this spring.
For the past four years, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has invited Massachusetts Institute of Technology students to examine a problem facing the local community and propose solutions.
This year, Austin de Maille, Noah McDaniel, Ale Rigobon and Chavie Sharfman, all students in the USA Lab course at MIT Sloan School of Management, focused on ways to reduce recidivism, with recognition of the racial disparities in arrest and incarceration rates, and ways to assist employers in filling open positions.
Peter Supple, economic opportunity coordinator at the community foundation, helped the students connect with 30 community groups and individuals in April and May.
“They put together information that they gleaned from those conversations and made a series of proposals about how to address the problem the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque asked them to consider,” said Leigh Hafrey, MIT Sloan School of Management senior lecturer and team mentor.
Supple said one benefit of the project is that it brings new perspectives and inspires collaboration.
“We’re so focused on our work day in and day out that we kind of stay in our lane,” he said. “At the foundation, we don’t have the staffing on our own to do something like this. They are a fresh set of eyes.”
Though documents from previous years have been shared with the TH, this year the university declined to share the students’ work. The community foundation instead provided a summary of key points.
Fountain of Youth Executive Director Caprice Jones told the foundation and MIT students that many formerly incarcerated people struggle with unemployment.
According to the summary, the students found a “robust ecosystem” of service providers in Dubuque. The students focused on ways to streamline coordination within the current system.
Their ideas include increasing the capacity of current counselors, redefining the role of the parole officer, reducing the stigma of required criminal background checks, increasing mental health and substance abuse services, advocating for more affordable housing and child care.
Supple said the report identifies access to stable, affordable housing as an immediate need. Another “critical” barrier relates to brain health services.
“It had some great pointers and great examples of the need to foster opportunities to build a robust program of re-entry,” he said.
Jones said that if someone has been released, they shouldn’t face barriers to finding work.
“If they were released, the system has said they are eligible to be out,” he said. “They should be eligible to live.”
He believes funding is the biggest obstacle for groups trying to support the formerly incarcerated.
“Funding is the biggest issue,” he said. “I want to see (support) in the community. It will take individuals latching on and saying this is something I want to get behind.”