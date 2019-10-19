Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar shined a light on veterans’ issues during a visit to Dubuque on Saturday morning.
Nearly 100 people attended a roundtable featuring Klobuchar and multiple area veterans. The event was held at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
During the discussion, Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, emphasized that those who serve the U.S. military always deserve respect.
“You can have differences about war policy and foreign relations, but you should never take it out on the warriors on the front line,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar is one of nearly 20 candidates hoping to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020. Her visit came at a time when U.S. military policy is under the microscope.
A recent decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria opened the door for a Turkish invasion and led many to believe that the U.S. has abandoned its Kurdish allies in the region.
“People in the military understand we don’t leave our soldiers behind and we don’t leave our allies behind,” Klobuchar said, eliciting a loud round of applause.
Jim Wagner, co-founder of Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque, was among multiple community members to serve on the panel. He said he appreciated the opportunity.
“It is nice to get our own program,” he said. “It shows that people do think about us veterans.”
Klobuchar laid out multiple initiatives that aim to help veterans throughout the U.S., including multiple plans focused on health care.
She emphasized the need to attract skilled workers to VA health facilities and pledged to increase the availability of telehealth and other services in rural areas.
Dubuque resident and Gulf War veteran Joe Birko emphasized that post-traumatic stress disorder remains a serious concern among veterans. Birko himself dealt with PTSD upon his return home.
“I was very distant from my family and didn’t want to participate in any events,” he recalled.
Klobuchar noted that suicide rates are higher for veterans than the general population, and she said it is critical to make sure those returning from combat receive adequate services.
“We need to reach out to rural areas and make sure we are not leaving them behind when it comes to mental health,” Klobuchar said.
While the vast majority of today's gathering focused on veterans, Klobuchar briefly touched on other issues that are central to her campaign.
Klobuchar emphasized that the U.S. needs to combat climate change and said she would get the country back in the Paris International Climate Agreement -- from which Trump famously withdrew -- on her first day in office.
She argued that environmental issues and military policy are interconnected, noting that changes to the climate can displace large populations and lead to international conflict.
“It relates to military issues because it is a security risk for our country,” she said.
Tamora Cox, of Dubuque, was among those who attended the roundtable.
Cox said she was impressed by Klobuchar’s “Midwest sensibility,” noting that the presidential candidate spoke off-the-cuff rather than delivering scripted talking points.
“I like that the fact that she didn’t just identify problems. She also offered solutions,” Cox said. “I saw her as a problem-solver.”