BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue City Council members this week indicated their support of partnering with a local developer on several amenities.
Council members discussed several proposals from developer Allen Ernst to share in the cost and maintenance of amenities he is developing as part of his restoration of the Button Building, 305 S. Riverview St., which is being converted into office space, a coffee shop and a center for local educational programs.
Ernst said work on the building is “99% complete.”
As part of the $1.2 million project, Ernst also developed public bathrooms and additional green space on the property. He also has plans of creating a boat dock and expanding the number of parking spaces.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the council already discussed sharing in the cost of some of these amenities. The proposals included the city renting the public bathrooms for $500 per month, rendering the city liable for the proposed boat dock behind the Button Building, maintaining the greenspace and sidewalk area located next to the building, assisting in the development of additional parking spaces on Water Street and sharing in the estimated $7,000 cost to fix nearby riverbank erosion.
“Allen is providing different amenities that the city has always wanted to bring downtown,” Skrivseth said. “We always knew that we would have some sort of agreement in place.”
However, while council members this week supported committing funds to the public bathrooms, parking space development, green space maintenance and riverbank work, they opposed taking on any liability for a boat dock.
“I’m absolutely not in favor of this,” said Mayor Roger Michels. “I wouldn’t take any liability on it.”
Michels and other council members stated they were concerned the proposed dock would be located too close to the nearby lock and dam, creating the threat of potential damage to boats that would moor there.
“The concern is that a barge would come by and the large wake would damage boats,” Skrivseth said.
Ernst said he intends to construct the dock with or without a partnership with the city.
“The docking is still being built,” Ernst said. “If the city does not want to have public docking, then the docking will be there for private development.”
Skrivseth said the city’s public works department already started maintaining the green space by the Button Building, but she added that official agreements still need to be drafted and approved by the City Council defining how much the city will commit to the public bathrooms, parking spaces and riverbank repairs.