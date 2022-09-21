DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Pet Stylist Kelli Greenwood moved home last November after 10 years of grooming in the Des Moines area for PetSmart, The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and a few independent shops.
Greenwood has a heart for animals after growing up on a Dyersville farm. “We had everything,” she said, going on to list the animals of her childhood: cattle, dogs, goats, cats, rabbits, donkeys, ponies and horses.
With the goal of becoming a registered veterinary tech, she went to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, but the program was full. Greenwood decided to enroll in pet grooming, an alternate animal-health program, while waiting for a spot, but she unexpectedly fell in love with caring for animals in that way.
Greenwood was content to master grooming and stay out of the business side of things until her friend opened a salon for humans in Des Moines. She learned what it takes to be an entrepreneurial stylist. Watching him open his shop gave her the confidence and inspiration she needed.
The former Ahern Eye Clinic location in downtown Dyersville caught Greenwood’s attention and she eventually inquired about the rental space, ending up signing a lease. Greenwood is currently painting walls and updating the flooring.
“Everything is back-ordered right now,” said Greenwood, who is learning to be patient. “It’s a challenging time to start a business.”
Greenwood hopes to open Three Paws Pet Salon & Spa in mid-September and plans to offer her services for bathing, haircuts, nails and ears. Greenwood will groom “any and all breeds and sizes of dogs” at her full-service salon.
“I will work on one dog or one family of dogs at a time. They will be there one to two hours and they’ll get my full attention for that time span,” she said.
Still trying out different products to see what works best, Greenwood uses her own dogs, Gracie Lou and Bunny, or family members’ dogs, as her guinea pigs. The name Three Paws is a tribute to both of her dogs, who are each missing one hind leg. Gracie Lou, 13, was adopted by Greenwood 12 years ago in Des Moines and Bunny, 1, was adopted in Dubuque this summer. Both dogs will be at the salon regularly, but Gracie Lou is easily overwhelmed and may only visit on slow days.
Greenwood is excited and eager to open the salon. She loves grooming and the relationships that grow out of the work.
“After grooming four or five times, you get to know and care about the dogs.”
She plans to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and possibly every other weekend. The official opening day of Three Paws Pet Salon & Spa will be announced on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.
