Rett Rettenmaier, 3, of Dubuque, dressed like supervillain Doctor Octopus, poses for a photo with Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man at the Superhero All Star Bash, held Sunday at Grand River Center in Dubuque
While other pint-sized costumed characters kicked off their shoes to race through an inflatable obstacle course, Doctor Octopus advanced on his nemesis — Spider-Man.
The adversaries stared into each other’s eyes for a long moment, then turned around to face Randi Rettenmaier so she could take some photos.
“Spidey was who he was determined to meet, and he had to be Doctor Ock,” Dubuquer Randi Rettenmaier said of her 3-year-old son, Rett Rettenmaier, who closely resembled the supervillain Doctor Octopus in his green-and-yellow costume, dark goggles, and mechanical octopus arms.
“They’re made of pool noodles,” Randi Rettenmaier said of the two arms that were affixed to the back of the costume.
The Rettenmaiers were among the approximately 100 people who attended the Superhero All Star Bash, an event held Sunday at Dubuque’s Grand River Center.
Six costumed superheroes posed for photos with kids who were encouraged to dress as superheroes (or in Rett’s case, an archvillain).
Activity stations included coloring, temporary tattoos and mask decorating.
The inflatable bounce house and obstacle course also were popular destinations with the tiny Captain Americas, Batmen and Wonder Women who converged on the event.
Amelia Benadom, 4, of Maquoketa, dressed as Wonder Woman and darted into the bounce house for a period of intense bouncing.
“We have capes and stuff around the house and she likes to wear capes and ride a little stick horse,” Curtis Benadom said of his young heroine, daughter Amelia. “Her older brother, Weston, is Flash.”
Later, while Amelia posed for a photo with the full-sized Wonder Woman, 6-year-old Weston remained in character as Flash, running from one end of the Grand River Center to the other before completing the obstacle course in a blur.
“It was so easy,” Weston said. “I will do it again and again.”
Curtis Benadom said kids and superheroes are a good match.
“I grew up with comic books and superheroes, too,” he said.
The six full-sized superheroes — Superman, Super Girl, Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Captain America and Wonder Woman — mingled with kids and even raced some of them in the obstacle course as the event continued into the afternoon.
Kohen Weigel, 6, of Cuba City, Wis., dressed as Batman, slid down the slide to complete the obstacle course and explained why he would like to be the superhero whose costume he chose to wear.
