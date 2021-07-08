HOLY CROSS, Iowa — The Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire & EMS Department will use auction proceeds from its annual Holy Cross Parade, Auction and Street Dance fundraising event to help purchase a new ambulance.
The current ambulance is more than 20 years old.
The event is Aug. 14, with an auction immediately following a noon parade.
Call Terry Harder at 563-590-5934 or Dillon Langel at 563-543-3483 for information on donating items for the auction or making a monetary donation to support the ambulance purchase.