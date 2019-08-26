HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Though his Holy Cross high school — as he knew it, anyway — has long since ceased to be, a one-time Chilean exchange student was happy to travel more than 5,000 miles to reunite with his friends.
It has been 50 years since Aquiles Vergara and his friends graduated from Leo High School in 1969. And it’s been nearly 30 years since Leo was a high school, having been transitioned to a middle school in the 1980s.
But 50 years is still a milestone worth celebrating. Vergara and his classmates got together earlier this month to recognize the anniversary and reconnect after — for one of them, at least — a lifetime apart.
“When I moved here, I was a 16-year-old urban boy that learned to work on a dairy farm,” Vergara said.
The reunion was part of Holy Cross Days on Aug. 10. The classmates put together a float for the event’s signature parade.
Vergara recalled being hosted by Merle and Florence Jaeger, of Holy Cross, during his time in Iowa.
“My life with Merle and Florence, with their love and hospitality at their farm, was great,” he said.
The trip from Chile to Iowa is more than 5,300 miles. Despite the distance, Vergara easily fit in with his peers.
“I don’t remember anything that held him back socially,” said Kathy Klein, class president. “He had a wonderful personality and fit in right away.”
Vergara came from a large city, but he was quick to get involved in the small community.
“My Leo High class gave me the chance to integrate and participate in sports and all types of activities,” Vergara said.
He was named the king of the Mardi Gras celebration the school held yearly.
During the reunion, Vergara presented a speech to his former classmates. Klein said he was always a very passionate speaker and that he became emotional when he spoke about his experiences in Holy Cross.
It was Vergara’s first trip back to small-town Iowa since he left in 1969. He currently resides in Santiago, Chile, with his wife of 40 years, five children and nine grandchildren.
Vergara retired in March after a career as a chemical engineer.
“I am grateful that Merle and Florence sponsored people from all over the world,” Klein said, “because it helped educate the high school students about people from all over the world and we made new friends.”