A traveling exhibit focused on forest sustainability and conservation will officially open Saturday, May 28, at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communication for the River Museum, said the exhibit is up and ready for anyone who would like to visit before the official opening.
The exhibit, “Forever Forest: Live, Work, Play!” originated at the Omaha (Neb.) Children’s Museum, and has been making the rounds of children’s museums around the country since 2017.
“It was very successful for the Omaha Children’s Museum,” Scardino said. We think it’s going to be very engaging for both kids and parents.”
Kim Reiner, marketing and public relations director for the Omaha Children’s Museum, said the idea for the exhibit came from a staff member.
“This staff member came across some education kits from the forest industry,” she said. “We thought this could be developed into an exhibit that could educate children and families about how we use wood in our everyday lives, and how it gets from the forest to your home.”
Geared for children younger than 12, the 2,000-square-foot exhibit will feature educational stations that demonstrate how wood is harvested and replenished, how forest habitats are created for animals, how wood is used in the construction of homes and other examples that help children make a connection between their lives and forests.
Despite the advances in transportation and technology, the lumber industry still relies heavily on railroads to move wood from one location to another, and a kid-sized replica of a Union Pacific train engine will be featured in the exhibit.
Reiner said the design of the exhibit has made it easy for museums to create programming around the theme.
“We had daily programming that involved various things like scavenger hunts and making art pieces from sticks,” she said. “What’s been great is that each museum can personalize and localize their programming.”
Scardino said programming is already in the works at the River Museum.
“I know our summer camps will be utilizing this space and we have a Forever Forest summer camp that will tie into the exhibit,” she said. “Our Early Explorers program for 2- to 4-year-olds will certainly be using this space. And the exhibit is included in general admission for everyone.”
The exhibit will educate families about how to live, work and play in harmony with nature.
“We hear a lot about climate change and the bad news,” she said. “But there are wonderful things happening. We like to focus our conservation messaging around those hopeful stories that give people motivation to do something themselves and to see that they can make a difference.”
The exhibit will be on display through Monday, Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.