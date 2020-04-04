MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa leaders were elated when the city was selected as an overnight stop for the 2020 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
It brought with it the promise of thousands of tourists descending on the community, staying in its hotels and patronizing its businesses.
COVID-19 has changed everything. It is unclear if RAGBRAI still will be held this summer — and even if it is, Maquoketa officials now are not sure if they want to be involved.
“Our hope is that things will be pushed back a year, and there is already continuing momentum to do that,” said Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith. “If they are going to continue forward with RAGBRAI this summer, we are going to have to consider whether or not we want to be a part of it.”
RAGBRAI still is scheduled for July 19-25. On Friday, race officials held a virtual meeting with officials from participating towns.
Wendy McCartt, executive director of Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, said afterward that RAGBRAI officials indicated that an announcement will be made on April 15 regarding the status of the race.
Officials with RAGBRAI did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story.
However, planning for the event in Maquoketa has largely ceased, McCartt said, with officials instead focusing on addressing issues related to COVID-19.
“We had a lot of the planning really moving forward because it’s a very large undertaking for any community to host RAGBRAI, but all of that has practically stopped,” she said. “... Our priority right now is focusing on the health of our local residents.”
If RAGBRAI remains set for July, Smith said City Council members will decide if the city still participates.
Mayor Don Schwenker said his mind is not made up yet, adding that it is too early to know what impact the coronavirus still will have on the city come July. However, he has concerns about the city being able to properly prepare for the event while also dealing with the pandemic.
“The timeline that was provided to us by RAGBRAI shows that we are already a month behind,” Schwenker said. “Life is changing for everybody as this thing drags on, so it’s going to be challenging to search for sponsors and volunteers.”
Council Member Dan Holm said he will adhere to the advice of medical experts if asked to weigh in.
“It’s a decision that should be made by the medical community,” Holm said. “I would only be OK with this event happening if they deem it safe to do so.”