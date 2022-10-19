ASBURY, Iowa — City of Asbury officials are prioritizing neighborhood parks and connecting trails in a new plan.
City officials, particularly Park and Recreation Board members, worked with East Central Intergovernmental Association to develop the draft parks and trails plan. It gives an overview of city amenities and highlights priority projects to be pursued in coming years.
“The city has, for several years, had as a high priority pedestrian walkways and connecting the city via sidewalks and trails,” said City Administrator Beth Bonz. “A lot of these projects are projects that have already been talked about, and we’re just incorporating them into this plan.”
The plan lists several key objectives, such as constructing trails, sidewalks and bike routes to link parks and neighborhoods. One of the priority projects, described as “short- to medium-term objectives” to be implemented in the next 10 years, is the creation of a half-mile trail connecting Wedgewood subdivision to Arrowhead Park and Seippel Road.
Park and Recreation Board Chair Ryan Fennel said the proposed trail follows a recently completed trail project linking Cloie Creek and Maple Hills parks.
“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback that individuals love to be able to go for a jog or go to the park without necessarily having to hop in the car,” he said. “The different neighborhoods also kind of felt isolated, was the feedback we were hearing, so this is our way to improve that and drive more traffic to our existing parks.”
Other priority projects include paving existing gravel trails at Forest Hills and Althaus ponds and making improvements in Arrowhead Park, where the city installed playground equipment last year.
About 1.3 acres of the park are undeveloped and could be used for sand volleyball, basketball or tennis courts and a pavilion, according to the plan. Possible improvements also include “a parking lot, a shade structure and walking paths through the park and around its perimeter.”
Fennel said Arrowhead is one of several “pocket parks” the city recently developed, along with parks in Clay Ridge and Brook Haven subdivisions.
“We have been trying to incorporate some (playground) features into those local neighborhoods to keep kids entertained, while making sure we leave green space there for people to fly a kite or throw a Frisbee,” he said.
The plan also highlights long-term “opportunity projects” the city hopes to complete, including bike and pedestrian improvements on the western portion of Asbury Road, a paved trail along Seippel Road and the acquisition of a 1.9-acre property east of Cloie Creek Park owned by community organization Oxus Grotto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.