Slowly and steadily, live music has been returning to some tri-state area venues — to an enthusiastic response.
“We’ve had people coming from as far as Cedar Rapids and Davenport — everybody is tired of being cooped up at home,” said Jodi Bryson, tasting room manager and event coordinator at Stone Cliff Winery in the Port of Dubuque.
Stone Cliff has been booking live music on the weekends, with shows Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
“Music has been a great help to our business right now,” Bryson said.
Al Ronek, who performs Jimmy Buffett material, classic rock and country favorites as “A Pirate Over 50,” performed Sunday afternoon at Stone Cliff.
“It’s been going pretty good the past two or three months,” said Ronek, who has been performing for nearly 20 years.
Ronek has performed as far away as Madison and Milwaukee, but the retired Dubuque Senior High School teacher mostly plays close to his Peosta, Iowa, home.
“I’ve been a regular at Stone Cliff, Sundown (Mountain Resort) and the Yardarm for seven or eight years,” he said.
Like many musicians, Ronek felt the effects of the initial response to COVID-19 at local music venues.
“I probably lost 20 gigs in February, March and April,” he said.
Ronek said performance options improved when some venues were able to offer outdoor events in the warmer months, and audiences increasingly are returning to performances at smaller venues.
“(Venues) are adapting and doing what they can to keep (the music scene) going,” Ronek said.
Stone Cliff’s social-distancing precautions are varied.
“All of the tables are six feet apart, we’re sanitizing and the staff are wearing masks,” Bryson said. “We’ve created another spot in the hallway where you can hear the musicians. The musicians have been great about it as well — they don’t let people get close to them.”
Darin Shireman, of Platteville, Wis., has been performing live music for about 15 years. He played Sunday at Lot One in Dubuque. Earlier, he spoke about the gradual return of the local live music scene.
“We were all hit initially with the shutdown,” Shireman said. “Everything was done. I have a day job, but a lot of my musician friends were really concerned (with a lack of gigs) and took a huge hit.”
Some recovery occurred during the summer months.
“When bars and restaurants began utilizing outdoor seating, that provided some more opportunity,” Shireman said.
As summer gave way to the colder months, some live-music opportunities ebbed — as did some payments to performers.
“Not always, but the compensation was a little off,” Shireman said. “It makes sense. Capacity (at venues) was lower. I would say that the flipside of that, though, was that the people who did come out, tipped bigger. I made more tips on an average show even though there were a smaller number of attendees.”
Shireman said he is grateful for the slowly expanding opportunities.
“I’m definitely thankful that the music scene didn’t suffer more than it did,” he said. “I want to get gigs and I am a lover of live music.”