One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque.

Lisa A. Vogt, 53, of Dubuque, was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Clarke Drive near its intersection with North Grandview Avenue.

Police said a vehicle driven west on Clarke by Charles L. Winterwood, 71, of Dubuque, struck Vogt’s vehicle, which was traveling east on Clarke.

Winterwood was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

