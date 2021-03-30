DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities said an intoxicated driver was arrested early Sunday after he also crashed into a police car.
Edwin O. Martinez-Perea, 18, of Darlington, was arrested on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated and bail jumping, according to a press release issued today by Darlington police.
It stated that Martinez-Perea was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday after he was driving on the wrong side of Main Street and almost struck a police car.
In addition to the criminal charges, he also was cited with operating after his license was suspended, operating without automobile insurance, operating left of the center line, driving the wrong way down a divided highway and underage drinking.