A renowned musician whose past efforts have landed on Billboard charts ranging from pop airplay to top rock albums to classical albums will perform in Dubuque next spring.
Ben Folds will take the stage at Five Flags Theater on Sunday, March 26, the facility announced today. Facility officials shared performance details with the Telegraph Herald prior to their public announcement this morning.
The stop is part of Folds’ “... and a Piano” tour. Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Five Flags box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Folds has made his mark in a number of ways during his career. He served as the frontman of Ben Folds Five for years, including when the song “Brick” cracked the top 20 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts in 1998.
He was a judge for about five years on the singing contest show “The Sing-Off.”
In 2015, he topped the Classical Albums chart with “So There” with yMusic Ensemble and Nashville Symphony, and two years later, he topped out at No. 4 on that chart with “Live in Perth” with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.
In 2019, he released his first book, a New York Times best seller titled “A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons.” And he currently serves as the first artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.