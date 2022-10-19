Ben Folds

Ben Folds

 Contributed

A renowned musician whose past efforts have landed on Billboard charts ranging from pop airplay to top rock albums to classical albums will perform in Dubuque next spring.

Ben Folds will take the stage at Five Flags Theater on Sunday, March 26, the facility announced today. Facility officials shared performance details with the Telegraph Herald prior to their public announcement this morning.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.