Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved language for a petition calling for a referendum on a proposed up-to-$150-million bond that would help fund a variety of district projects, including a new middle school.
District staff and community members soon will begin circulating the petition, which must be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the past election of school officials in order for the board to call for an election.
The approved language for the petition mirrors the question that would be asked on ballots in the election, which would take place in November. The measure would require a 60% approval rate to pass.
“We’re in the beginning stages of going out for this bond referendum,” Superintendent Amy Hawkins said at Monday’s meeting. “There’s lots of steps to move us forward to get us to the vote in November.”
The bond, which has been discussed by school board members at recent meetings, would help pay for a new middle school at the site of the current Washington Middle School as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools by the fall of 2026.
District officials have stated the move would save the district an estimated $3.4 million in annual operating costs and create feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
Other projects that would be funded through the bond include bringing air conditioning to the remaining district schools that don’t have it, purchasing land for future construction of a new elementary school, developing a baseball and softball complex with lights, restrooms and a concession stand and adding a gymnasium or commons space at Eisenhower Elementary School, where the gym doubles as the cafeteria.
Together, all the projects are estimated to cost anywhere from $135.9 million to $150.8 million.
Hawkins said at Monday’s meeting that the school board must call for the election by July, but board members hope to do so at their June board meeting, giving staff and community members about a month to collect just over 3,000 signatures from residents of the Dubuque district.
During the open forum portion of Monday’s meeting, community member and former school board member Ed Zaccaro called for additional transparency from district staff regarding the bond, particularly related to the interest rates the district would see for the bond and its potential impact on taxpayers.
District staff have said the district’s tax levy rate would not need to increase due to the bond, now that board members have approved a rate of $14.51 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for the coming fiscal year. Zaccaro questioned if that was indeed the case and asked the board to emphasize transparency as the referendum effort moves forward.
“A $150 million bond issue is stunning and unprecedented for Dubuque, and there’s not enough information out about it,” he said.
Hawkins said that if the petition is successful, district leaders plan to hold multiple community meetings and make information about the proposed bond accessible to residents through a variety of channels, including flyers, digital communication and more.
Board Member Anderson Sainci said district staff have had many conversations regarding the proposed bond over the past year, particularly with a community task force convened to lead the middle school consolidation process, and that those conversations will continue.
“We’re trying to do this to prepare the district for the future,” he said. “ … I do think it’s important that we try to infuse a lot of various ways of communicating with the residents about why we’re doing this. We recognize that we haven’t touched everyone yet, which is why we’re going to try to engage as many residents as possible.”
