Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved language for a petition calling for a referendum on a proposed up-to-$150-million bond that would help fund a variety of district projects, including a new middle school.

District staff and community members soon will begin circulating the petition, which must be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the past election of school officials in order for the board to call for an election.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.