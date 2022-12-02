The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Joseph B. Cotten, 47, of 758 Wilson Ave., was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Wilson Avenue on charges of third-degree theft and control of a firearm by a felon.
  • A case of wire fraud resulting in the loss of $700 occurred at about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of St. Celia Street.
  • Criminal damage totaling $800 was done to a vehicle between noon and 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of First and Main streets.
  • A case of unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the theft of $500 occurred on Oct. 29 or 30 in the 1100 block of Washington Street and was recently reported to police.