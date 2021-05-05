A group of volunteers who distribute beds to Grant County children in need recently held its first community building day, during which they constructed 21 twin-size frames.
About 50 people assisted the Grant County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, according to a press release. The organization has delivered 12 beds to date.
The chapter, which formed in late 2020, seeks additional volunteers and donations. To be added to a volunteer list, email leon.neuheisel@shpbeds.org.
Cash donations can be mailed, payable to SHP-WI Grant County, to P.O. Box 607, Platteville, Wis. 53818. They also can be made at www.bit.ly/3ub5lY9.
Donations of new bedding, blankets and pillows can be arranged by calling Madge Neuheisel at 608-642-0337.