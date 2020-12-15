GALENA, Ill. -- A recently developed online platform provides information on volunteer opportunities in Jo Daviess County.
The Jo Daviess County Volunteer Program is a joint effort among Galena Chamber of Commerce, Galena Country Tourism and members of the Jo Daviess County Ad-Hoc Economic Development Committee, according to a press release.
The volunteering information is located under the “County Volunteer Opportunities” tab at GalenaChamber.com.
The link will be added to other websites and social media platforms in the coming weeks, according to the release.