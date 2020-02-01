PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In light of the potential spread of Wuhan coronavirus, University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced Friday that it is prohibiting university-sponsored travel to China.
The decision applies to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students in all programs of study along with faculty and staff, according to a press release. The university also is discouraging all nonwork travel to China during the spring semester.
Federal officials also are advising against all travel to China, where more than 10,000 cases of the new virus have been reported, mainly in and around Wuhan.
UW-P also said Friday that “there remains no immediate or known threat” of the virus at the university.
Six UW-P students recently returned from Wuhan.
They were screened for the coronavirus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago when they returned from China last week, officials said. None of the six showed any symptoms of the disease, but they continue “self-monitoring for any possible symptoms,” according to UW-P.
The six all live in the same residence hall, but they are not under any form of quarantine.
Other institutions
Officials from other tri-state area colleges said they have not planned any school-sponsored trips to China, but remain watchful for developments.
“We have convened our emergency response team to review our plans in case of pandemics,” said Jason Wood, president of Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. “We have been taking some initial steps, basically helping employees understand how they can stop the spread of (viruses).”
The institution does not offer travel-abroad programs and has no enrolled international students.
Officials at the University of Dubuque and Clarke University both said their schools do not have any upcoming planned trips to China, nor do they have any students who recently returned from such school-sponsored trips.
University of Dubuque spokeswoman Stacey Ortman also said if they would have had trips planned, school officials would follow recommendations from the U.S. Department of State, which recently increased its travel advisory to the country to “do not travel.”
Doug Ropa, a spokesman for Northeast Iowa Community College, said the school does not currently have any college-sponsored international travel.