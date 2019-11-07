A recent grant award will enable the Dubuque County Historical Society to complete a comprehensive documentation of Mathias Ham Historic Site.
The historical society received the $15,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation, according to a press release.
The funding will support the completion of a historic structure report for Mathias Ham House, 2241 Lincoln Ave. The report will be used to establish a long-term preservation plan for this home.
The work will be conducted by Heritage Works Dubuque and according to the historic structure report standards set forth by the National Parks Service for preservation.