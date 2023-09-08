Villa Louis Carriage Classic
Today through Sunday, 521 N Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Gates open at 8 a.m. all days. Competitive carriage driving for both arena and obstacle classes on the former Artesian Stock Farm. Day passes: $17.50 for ages 13 and over, $10 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and under. Weekend passes: $27.50 for ages 13 and over, $15 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and under. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/yy4uasrn. More information: www.carriageclassic.com
76th annual Platteville Dairy Days
Today through Sunday, Legion Park, 400 Pitt St., Platteville, Wis.
Events start at 8 a.m. today and Sunday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The annual celebration is themed “An Udder Day in Paradise” this year. Amusement rides, live music, flea markets, livestock and talent shows and more. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, stop by Main St. for a parade. Food and drink available for purchase throughout. General admission: Free. Carnival wristbands: $25 per person, valid 6 to 10 p.m. today, Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tractor pull admission: $10 for anyone 11 and older; those 10 and under get in free. Tickets and wristbands available at the gate. More information: www.plattevilledairydays.com.
Dan Dunham Heritage Classic Youth Day
Saturday, Izaak Walton Club, 11001 Thunder Hills Road, Peosta, Iowa.
8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., sign in at 8 a.m. Kids ages 10 to 16 are invited to participate in trapshooting, rifle shooting, archery, fly fishing, dog training, fur trapping, taxidermy and more. Parents are welcome to stay and learn, too. Lunch and beverages will be provided. All participants must pre-register at: prepbymoldy@yahoo.com. Admission: Free, donations accepted. More information: (563) 543-0468
Bellevue Fishtival
Saturday, Bellevue, Iowa, riverfront.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Artwork and handicrafts will be for sale. Children’s art activities (and a visit from a mermaid) will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. between River Ridge Brewing and Great River Gallery. Admission: Free. More information: bellevueartscounciliowa.org/fishtival.
9th Annual Wingfest
Saturday, Farley City Park, 5th Ave. NE, Farley, Iowa.
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fundraiser sponsored by the Western Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club will have live music, kids activities, contests and more in addition to plenty of wings from area cooks. Food and drink available for purchase. General admission: Free. More information: tinyurl.com/49x9m2ye
Bloktoberfest
Saturday, 1085 Washington St., Millwork District.
Noon to 8 p.m. In addition to food, beer and more from local vendors, there will be events and games for kids of all ages. The “Olliewood Skatepark” area will host skate and BMX contests. All proceeds from the event will benefit the OAS Foundation, the Crocus Foundation and other Dubuque-area nonprofits. Food and drink available for purchase. General admission: Free, with ticket fees associated with some events. Complete schedule of events and more information: www.bloktoberfestdubuque.com
Dubuque Dragon Boat Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Riverview Park, 1851 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Races start at 8:36 a.m. both days. The Dubuque Dragon Boat Association will host a “Jungle” themed weekend of races on the river. General admission: Free. More information: dubuquedragonboat.org
Charles Barland Organ Recital
Sunday, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.
3 p.m. University of Dubuque professor of music Charles Barland will perform a free organ recital, featuring works of Bach, Reger, Rorem and more. More information: tinyurl.com/BarlandUD