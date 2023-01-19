The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • The theft of $500 was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday from a residence in the 1400 block of Thomas Place.
  • A burglary resulting in the theft of $500 worth of items was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday from a residence in the 50 block of Main Street.