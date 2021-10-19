PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is trailing behind its peer institutions in a statewide push by public universities to vaccinate their students against COVID-19.
Even with the promise of potential scholarships, UW-P’s vaccination rate is the smallest of the 13 UW System institutions, with just 53% of students reporting they are fully vaccinated.
UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson visited the Platteville campus Monday and entreated students to get vaccinated as part of the “70 for 70” campaign announced earlier this year.
“In order to fight this disease, we have to get vaccinated,” the former Wisconsin governor and U.S. secretary of health and human services said.
The UW System is offering 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each, proportionate to student enrollment at all UW System institutions. Universities where 70% of students are fully vaccinated by Oct. 31 are eligible.
UW-P has been allocated five scholarships, but if it does not meet the 70% threshold by the deadline, they will be redistributed among institutions that have.
Eight institutions have reached the 70% threshold, but UW-Madison, with a 94% vaccination rate, is not participating in the “70 for 70” campaign.
UW-P began sending emails to students over the summer and hosts a weekly vaccination clinic on campus. Information is posted on its COVID-19 dashboard, and Chancellor Dennis Shields has been featured in public service announcements.
Yet the numbers are slow to move.
VACCINATION SLUGGISH
Across Grant County, people ages 18 through 24 have the lowest vaccination rate, with just 19% having completed the full series, compared to 44% for the county at large.
Grant County Health Director Jeff Kindrai called the situation “less than ideal.”
Shields said he is concerned about the impact UW-P’s low vaccination rate will have on the health of everyone on campus.
“I think everybody should be vaccinated unless there is a medical reason,” he said.
Shields said he would favor any measure that spurs additional vaccination, including a mandate. At present, UW-P does not require students to receive any type of vaccination to attend.
However, circumstances at the college this year are different in an important respect.
When colleges opened for the fall semester in 2020, COVID-19 cases jumped among students, but twenty-somethings now only comprise about 10% of cases compared to the 35% of cases that are occurring in youth ages 18 and younger.
Thompson cited the low case rates as reason to not implement a vaccine mandate, as other Big Ten institutions and private universities in Wisconsin have done.
At UW-P, just nine positive cases were reported in the 10-day period ending on Oct. 11 — the most-recent data available — far less than the city at large. However, UW-P is not requiring students to undergo weekly testing, except unvaccinated student athletes.
“I always said, if we had problems, we would consider a mandate,” Thompson said.
Rather, he said, vaccination presents a learning opportunity, and conversations encouraging it should be spearheaded by staff and faculty.
OTHER INSTITUTIONS
No colleges in the tri-state region mandate vaccination for COVID-19. Institutions also vary in their vaccination tracking.
Loras College estimates that about 60% of students have been vaccinated and 72% of employees. Southwest Wisconsin Technical College estimates that 70% of employees are vaccinated.
Clarke University estimates about 67% of students and employees are vaccinated, while Northeast Iowa Community College estimates that about 60% of employees who are enrolled in the institution’s insurance plan have received them.
The University of Dubuque is not tracking vaccinations.
Students enrolled in health occupation or education programs might be required to be vaccinated by site coordinators if they are undertaking a practicum.
CASH FOR SHOTS?
Sophomore Sierra Kollaszar is not vaccinated but supports the “70 for 70” campaign.
She is concerned how the vaccine would impact her health, as she lives with a chronic condition and is unsure how her body would react.
Senior Joseph Ochowicz, who received his vaccine in April, does not think the campaign will change the minds of the vaccine-hesitant.
“It wouldn’t matter if it was a $100,000 scholarship,” he said. “They don’t want to get (the vaccine) because of what they see from obscure sources about it being unsafe.”
Surveys conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about 20% of adults who expressed hesitation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in January have since received it.
About 40% of people who were recently vaccinated said their decision was influenced by the surge in cases caused by the delta variant or knowing someone who became seriously ill or died.
Mandates also play a role. One in five said that their employer required they obtain a vaccine, while 35% said they were vaccinated in order to participate in activities such as attending concerts or traveling.
Shields said he disagrees, on principle, with the disbursement of cash “for doing what you think is the right thing to do that shows concern and respect for the people you interact with.”